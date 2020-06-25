Nearly 200,000 students returned to British Columbia classrooms this month.

The province says this gives its newly appointed steering committee key information to prepare for the 2020-21 school year.

“Students, educators and families throughout the province have shared heart-warming stories of how meaningful those in-person connections in the classroom were,” said education minister, Rob Fleming.

“What we’ve learned from this successful June school restart will be invaluable in planning to have even more students in class in September, if it is safe to do so.”

We’re currently in Stage 3 of the province’s five-stage approach.

If the province moves to stage two, it would include:

In-class learning for all students in elementary school (kindergarten to Grade 7) on a full-time basis.

In-class learning for children of essential service workers, students with disabilities and students who require additional support, five days a week.

In-class learning for secondary students (Grades 8 to 12) on a part-time basis, with 40 per cent of students at a time in schools.

Remote and online learning continuing to be available for secondary students.

On June 1st, all kindergarten-to-Grade 5 students had the option to attend school half-time, while students in Grades 6 to 12 had the option to attend school for the equivalent of one day a week.

During this time, the student population was limited to no more than 50 per cent in kindergarten to Grade 5, and no more than 20 per cent in Grades 6 to 12.

Children of essential service workers and students who require additional support were welcome to attend schools full time.

To prepare for September, Fleming appointed a steering committee with representatives from teachers, parents, First Nations, support staff, principals and vice-principals, school boards and trustees, and the public health sector to learn from best practices and find solutions to issues.

The committee will review lessons learned from March to June, identify existing and potential issues and propose solutions, and develop and support parent and teacher resources.

The province says it’s “committed to ensuring families and education-sector workers have regular updates so they can plan for the school year ahead. “

“Boards of education across B.C. recognize the important role that schools play in their communities and the healthy development of children,” said Stephanie Higginson, president, BC School Trustees Association.

“With this in mind, boards are committed to ensuring that the students they serve are provided with the best educational opportunities available during these challenging times. Throughout the summer and into September, boards will work closely with the Ministry of Education to ensure as many students as possible will benefit from in-class instruction with strict health and safety guidelines in place in the upcoming school year.”

Throughout the pandemic, educators and support workers have ensured that health and safety standards are strictly followed. These include greater space between desks, minimal physical contact, hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette, cleaning of high-contact surfaces twice daily, and clear protocols for drop-offs and lunch and recess breaks, to name a few.

Plus, teachers have supported students in new and innovative ways, like organizing virtual music performances, keeping students active and engaged through phys-ed video challenges, teaching Indigenous cooking classes, and arranging video scavenger hunts to keep students engaged.

Enabling the use of Zoom for B.C. schools has allowed 35,000 educators using that secure video-conferencing platform to bring students together online.

The goal is to have even more students in class in September, as long as it is safe to do so based on the advice of Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer.

Several return to school scenarios are being developed based on a five-stage approach, allowing schools to respond quickly in the event of a second wave.

All five stages are supported by strict health and safety guidelines from the provincial health officer, the BC Centre for Disease Control, and WorkSafeBC.

BC Teachers Federation president, Teri Mooring, says the province’s teachers and support staff in B.C. have “worked incredibly hard throughout this health emergency to support our students and each other.”

“From emergency remote learning to the staged reopening, school staff have been creative, caring and committed. They have also been concerned about their safety and the well-being of their students,” Mooring continued.

“It has been a difficult time for everyone. That’s why it’s good to see the Ministry of Education create this steering committee and working groups to ensure we collaboratively identify all of the issues and plan for solutions before September. This will go a long way to help teachers, support staff, students and their families feel more comfortable about school resuming in the fall.”

