Constable Jordan Mullen presenting the donation to Quatsino Chief James Nelson (Photo supplied by: Port Hardy RCMP)

The Quatsino First Nation Band is hitting the baseball diamond with some new equipment thanks to the Port Hardy RCMP.

Earlier this month, police donated bats, helmets, and a variety of other baseball gear to the band.

Constable Jordan Mullen presented the donation to Quatsino Chief James Nelson, who accepted the items on the band’s behalf.

“Hopefully in the future, the local youth and RCMP can play a friendly game of baseball when social distancing is no longer required,” says Constable Rebekah Draht.

The Port Hardy RCMP is extending a huge thank you to the Indigenous Policing Services section out of Green Timbers for helping to purchase all the equipment.