Police in Powell River are warning about a phone scam.

Over the past few weeks, they’ve received reports of people getting calls about their social insurance number being compromised.

If you follow through with the prompts, you’ll be connected with someone claiming to be a police officer, saying your SIN has been compromised, and then asking for your name and SIN.

This is a scam.

The Powell River RCMP says police never asks for SIN numbers and certainly not over the phone.

If you are suspicious, hang up and call the detachment.

If you have provided any information, call the Credit Reporting Agencies such as TransUnion and Equifax, as well as your bank.

To keep on top of all the current scams visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre here.

As well, the CRA/Government of Canada does not accept gift cards as a form of payment.

If a caller is asking for payment by gift cards it is a scam.