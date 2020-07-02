British Columbians are getting a climate action tax credit bump.

More than 80 per cent of families and individuals will automatically receive an enhanced climate action tax credit starting this week.

“Many British Columbians are still worried about how they can cover costs such as transportation so they can return to work, pay for groceries and find day camps for their children,” said finance minister Carole James.

“The enhanced climate action tax credit puts extra money in the pockets of British Columbians for their household expenses and to spend at local businesses. This is a needed boost as we work together to restart the economy.”

Eligible individuals will receive up to $218, children will receive up to $64 in a one-time increase and a family of four will receive up to $564.

That is a $174.50 boost for individuals, a $51.25 increase for children and a lift of $451.50 for a family of four – double the annual amount eligible households would have received prior to B.C.’s COVID-19 Action Plan.

Prior to the Action Plan, the scheduled July payment was up to $43.50 per adult and up to $12.75 per child, with an eligible family of four was set to receive up to $112.50.

“The enhanced credit is helping make sure people and businesses have the support they need while B.C. works through its restart plan,” a press release says.

“The plan includes the B.C. Emergency Benefit for Workers that was recently expanded to include workers whose jobs were affected by COVID-19 between March 1st and March 15th.”

British Columbians will receive the climate action tax credit along with their federal GST/HST returns.

Those who are eligible for the enhanced benefit will automatically receive it if they have completed their B.C. 2019 income tax return.