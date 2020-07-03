North Island MLA Claire Trevena is welcoming new hydropower investments in the region.

The provincial NDP member says people on the North Island will have access to more recreational opportunities, after a joint provincial-federal investment of over $8 million for four projects.

“This funding will help the Dzawada’enuxw First Nation move away from diesel, cutting down on greenhouse gas emissions while at the same time reducing the cost to produce electricity for the community,” Trevena said. “Additionally, the improvements to the Port Hardy arena and Port McNeill pool will be important for everyone who lives in the North Island.”

Trevena says the total funding amounts to $8,179,919 for two projects:

Dzawada’enuxw First Nation: Padakus Hydropower Project ($4,459,789)

Kwakiutl First Nation: Kwakiutl Outdoor Community Sports Field ($517,327)

Port Hardy: Recreation Revitalization (Arena) ($2,982,813)

Port McNeill: Pool Mechanical Upgrade and Heat Loop ($219,990)

This local funding is part of over $228 million in grants going to B.C. communities through the first intake of Community, Culture and Recreation and Rural & Northern Communities streams of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP),

It’s a provincial-federal cost-sharing program that makes investments in community and green infrastructure.

The province has committed nearly $62 million of the total funding for this intake.

The second intake for both streams was announced on June 25th, with nearly $160 million in combined funding available for projects.

Investments made through ICIP are designed to create economic growth, sustain well-paying jobs, build inclusive communities, and support a low-carbon, green economy.