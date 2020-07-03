Health officials in British Columbia are encouraging you to show compassion and care to those around you.

In a joint statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix said that this is our opportunity to demonstrate how we can all stay safe this summer.

“Following our rules for safe social interactions by keeping a safe physical distance from others, wearing a mask when maintaining distance is a challenge, keeping on top of hand hygiene and always staying home if you are sick will help protect all of us.”

Anyone in the province who develops symptoms of COVID-19, whether a resident or not, is being reminded to isolate immediately and call 811 to arrange to get tested.

“We remind anyone coming to British Columbia from outside of Canada that federal quarantine orders require you to complete a self-isolation plan and self-isolate for 14 days prior to interacting with others,” they said.

Henry and Dix are now asking you to remember that you don’t know everyone’s story.

“Be gracious, be respectful and kind. Together, our actions have flattened the curve and together we can get through this by staying 100 per cent committed to our efforts.”

Thirteen new cases COVID-19 cases were reported today, for a total of 2,947 cases in B.C.

Six cases previously reported have been removed from the total, as they were identified as residents of another province and will be reported in their home province.

There are 162 active cases in the province and 2,608 people who tested positive have recovered.

That’s a recovery rate of 88 per cent.

No new cases were reported on Vancouver Island, with that total sitting at 132.

Of the total COVID-19 cases, 19 people are hospitalized, two of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.