The province wants to hear from Grade 10 to 12 students about how the pandemic has impacted their education.

The Ministry of Education’s analytics team is looking to better understand and support those most affected by the disruption to in-class learning over the past spring.

The COVID-19 student survey started June 19th and is open throughout July and is available in both English and French.

You can connect to the survey here.

This survey is voluntary, and a response is encouraged, not required.