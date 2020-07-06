All of Mowi Canada West’s farms off of B.C.’s coast are now certified by the Aquaculture Stewardship Council.

The organization made the announcement this morning.

Managing Director Dr. Diane Morrison says the certification means British Columbians can shop with confidence when purchasing Mowi products.

“This is a fantastic achievement that speaks to our team’s commitment to operating at the world’s highest standards,” said Dr. Diane Morrison. “To achieve ASC certification, every farm must meet more than 500 measures of fish heath, wild salmon protection, environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and more. It really is a tremendous accomplishment.”

Launched in 2012, the ASC standard requires companies to be checked every two years to ensure sites maintain various health, environmental, and safety standards.

Mowi Canada West says the Sheep Pass and Cougar Bay farms, both of which are in the Klemtu region, were the final production farms to complete the certification process.

Kitasoo/Xai’xais Nation Chief Roxanne Robinson and Councillor Isaiah Robinson explained that with Mowi reaching this milestone, it shows that the company cares.

“The traditional territories are of significant importance to us and we take who we allow operating in our territory very seriously. It brings us peace of mind to know that Mowi voluntarily strives to reach the highest sustainability standard.”

“It is of utmost importance that we take care of our traditional territories so we can ensure that we will have our lands and waters for our future generations. Knowing that the company has such high standards is really important to us. Our partnership has evolved over the years, Mowi has supported the community so well that we have strong ties and lifelong friendships.”

To learn more about Mowi Canada West, or Aquaculture Stewardship Council certification, click here.