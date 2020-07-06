If you plan to travel on North Vancouver Island this week, you’re going to see some construction delays near Woss.

Crews will be working on different sections of the highway near the small community including the Hoomac rest area(about 5kms south of Woss) and the Lukwa Creek Bridge.

Drivers should expect to see up to 20-minute delays when travelling along the road as it will be reduced to a single lane in some sections.

The work is expected to run until the end of the month and crews are asking you to slow down to the lowered speed limit while passing through.

For more information, visit Drive BC’s website.