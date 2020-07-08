Good news for passengers on BC Ferries, the service is reopening some of its onboard amenities.

Some of the features returning to the fleet include a limited menu at the Coastal Café and Arbutus Coffee Bar, and the reopening of some onboard store locations as well as the Lands End building at Swartz Bay.

The company says you will be able to enjoy packaged food items and limited hot food services on select routes between Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver, Southern Gulf Islands, the Sunshine Coast and the North Coast.

All hot food will be served in packaging for customers to take to their vehicles,

Outer deck or limited cafeteria seating, packaged food items and limited hot food services are now available on the following routes:

Victoria (Swartz Bay) – Southern Gulf Islands

Metro Vancouver (Tsawwassen) – Southern Gulf Islands

Metro Vancouver (Horseshoe Bay) – Bowen Island (Snug Cove)

Powell River (Westview) – Comox (Little River)

Sunshine Coast (Earls Cove) – Powell River (Saltery Bay)

Vancouver Island (Port Hardy) – North Coast (Prince Rupert)

North Coast (Prince Rupert) – Haida Gwaii (Skidegate)

On July 10th, the company will reopen the Passages onboard store on the Spirit of British

Columbia and Spirit of Vancouver Island, travelling between Victoria (Swartz Bay) and Metro

Vancouver (Tsawwassen) and the Queen of Cowichan and Queen of Oak Bay, travelling between Nanaimo (Departure Bay) and Metro Vancouver (Horseshoe Bay).

BC Ferries says to ensure the health and safety of its customers and employees, the company will strictly adhere to provincial and federal guidelines during this reopening phase.