British Columbians now have more virtual options to set up their mobile BC Services Card.

As part of the province’s work to make it easier to access online government services during the COVID-19, it has launched ‘Send Video’ – a remote identity-verification option.

British Columbians can use the service within the BC Services Card app from their iPhone, iPad, Android phone or tablet to send Service BC a photo and a short video of themselves at any time, day or night.

This service eliminates the need to visit a Service BC Centre for in-person identity verification.

“We’re using innovation, technology and mobile options to improve the way we deliver services and programs to British Columbians,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Citizens’ Services.

“Our new Send Video feature within the mobile BC Services Card gives people the choices and tools they need to connect with government supports and services quickly, safely and securely.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the province says more and more people needed online and telephone access to crucial government services. This resulted in high call volumes to Service BC and an increased demand for alternative ways to verify a person’s identity in order to activate a mobile BC Services Card.

With more people using online services, the government says seventeen services are now available for residents to use with plans underway to bring more on board.

To learn more about the new ‘Send Video’ service with Service BC, visit the Government of British Columbia’s website, or watch a video published by the province.