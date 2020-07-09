North Island College’s president and CEO has officially announced his plans to retire.

John Bowman has informed the college that he plans to retire on April 1st of next year after serving nearly eight years in the role.

“When I was interviewed back in 2013, the hiring committee asked me how long I would hope to serve as NIC’s president. I said then that I would probably look to retire when I turned 60, which will be on March 31st, 2021,” Bowman said.

Prior to joining NIC, Bowman was president of the College of New Caledonia in Prince George for seven years.

His career in the BC college system has spanned a total of 31 years in various other roles, including as a vice president at Kwantlen College in Surrey during the 1990s.

“Of course we are sad to see John leave after all that he has accomplished for the college, but we are happy that he will finally get to enjoy some well-deserved rest and relaxation in retirement,” said college board chair, Jane Murphy. “There has been a lot of positive change during John’s time at NIC and we thank him for his leadership, passion and dedication to helping students.”

Looking back on his time at NIC, Bowman notes the college’s many achievements and developments since he took on the role in 2013.

As to his future after NIC, he says he plans to volunteer with community organizations and may even explore new part-time or temporary opportunities to work.

“I am really looking forward to having more time for recreation, travel, health and physical activity,” Bowman added.

Chair Jane Murphy said the College Board of Governors is determining the best search process to select a new president.