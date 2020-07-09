Partners at Chan Nowosad Boates Inc. pictured left to right: Erica Chan-LaFrance, Shelly Boates, Derek Lamb, John Chan and Karen Stewart (Photo supplied by: NIC)

The North Island College Foundation just received a big corporate cash gift.

Hundreds of NIC students will now be able to reach their educational, career and life goals thanks to Chan Nowosad Boates’ donation of $125,000.

“We are very thankful to receive this generous gift that will help students in Campbell River, Port Hardy, Port McNeill, Port Alice, Alert Bay, Zeballos and all northern communities on the Island,” said NIC president John Bowman. “The CNB bursaries that were established as part of this donation will help students in need have access to education that will change their lives.”

Funds will be used to purchase technology, such as laptop computers, for students who need them to access digital courses in the wake of COVID-19.

“Chan Nowosad Boates remains a Vancouver Island focused firm, with a significant focus on giving back to the communities and regions that has given us so much,” said CNB partner Derek Lamb. “We are delighted to partner with NIC to improve the accessibility and quality of learning at an already outstanding institution.”

Along with the funds for technology to support students, the college says $25,000 will go towards bursaries for students who are in financial need and living north of Campbell River.

The Chan Nowosad Boates Bursary will provide up to ten awards for a total value of $5,000 per year for the next five years.

“The CNB awards will give students a chance to attend post-secondary that they wouldn’t have had otherwise,” said NIC Foundation executive director Randall Heidt. “We hear from 80 to 90 per cent of students that they wouldn’t have been able to attend college without the support of donors like CNB.”

Serving clients since 1983, Chan Nowosad Boates is the largest accounting firm on Northern Vancouver Island with offices located in both Campbell River and the Comox Valley.