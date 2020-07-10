NIC instructor Karl Plautz works with student Austin Shilito at the college's welding and metal fabrication shop in Campbell River (Photo supplied by: North Island College)

North Island College is launching a new metal fabrication program this fall in Campbell River.

The Metal Fabricator Foundation Harmonized is a newly redeveloped program, based on the former Metal Fabrication Foundation training.

“We’re so excited to bring the updated program back to Campbell River,” says trades and technical programs director Chris Udy. “When speaking with our industry leaders locally and provincially, they have been clear in stating that there is a need for the current and future workforce to have enhanced metal fabrication skills. This program is designed to allow our students to fill that skills gap.”

The 23-week program is geared to those not only looking to enhance their skills, but to those who want to pursue Red Seal designation in metal fabrication as well.

It covers industry training authority requirements and provides 450 hours of work-based credit toward a student’s apprenticeship hours.

In addition to the revamped curriculum, Udy says admission requirements have also changed which means students no longer need welding training as a prerequisite.

The program is being led by Red Seal welder and metal fabricator Karl Plautz, who recently joined the NIC team and is currently teaching Welding Foundation Harmonized certificate.

“Metal fabrication and welding really go hand-in-hand,” said Plautz. “Metal fabrication is an in-demand trade on its own, but adding it to your welding skills opens up more opportunities. It gives you critical skills that employers are looking for.”

Plautz taught both welding and metal fabrication at the College of New Caledonia prior to joining NIC.

Applications are open now for the fall intake.