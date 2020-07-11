North Island College is announcing its award recipients for the 2020 graduation year.

The annual awards recognize a range of achievements by students, from academic excellence to service to the community.

“We are so fortunate to have such dedicated students who excel not only in their studies, but also in giving back to our NIC community and the community at large,” said NIC president John Bowman.

“Our annual awards are one way for us to recognize and celebrate those incredible achievements. Normally, the award winners would be recognized at grad, but this year the recognition has been included in our virtual grad celebration.”

The Governor Generals’ Collegiate Bronze Medal and the President’s Award for Academic Excellence are two awards that recognize academic achievement.

There are also two for community service, which include the Lieutenant Governor Medal Program for Inclusion, Democracy and Reconciliation and the President’s Community Engagement Award.

The latter of which was introduced at NIC last year.

“We created this award to recognize the incredible community involvement of our students and the important work they do beyond the classroom to make NIC and our community a better place,” added Bowman. “It’s my honour to congratulate all our award winners this year.”

2020 NIC Student Award Recipients:

Governor General Academic Medal

My Nguyen, Global Tourism & Hospitality Management Advanced Diploma, Sustainable Tourism

Lieutenant Governor Medal Program for Inclusion, Democracy and Reconciliation

Christopher Scarlatti, Bachelor of Business Administration, Accounting major

President’s Community Engagement Award

Nitesh Chaudhary, Tourism & Hospitality Management Diploma- Hospitality

Jeanette Sawatzky, Social Service Diploma

President’s Award for Academic Excellence

Kyle Gus, Upgrading

Peter Leitch, Human Services Certificate-Educational Assistant/Community Support, Indigenous Focus

Christine Gullstrom, Health Care Assistant Certificate

Livia Hosegrove, Dual-UVic Bachelor of Science

Molly Bryan, Associate of Arts Degree

My Nguyen, Global Tourism & Hospitality Management Advanced Diploma, Sustainable Tourism

Oliver Simmonds, Bachelor of Business Administration Degree, Accounting Major

Nicolle Simon, Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree

Biographies of the recipients are available on NIC’s virtual grad page, along with all the virtual grad celebration resources.

To learn more, click here.