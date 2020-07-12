The RCMP wants to hear from youth across Canada.

Those ages 13 to 21 can now apply to join its National Youth Advisory Committee.

While providing an online opportunity for youth from a variety of cultures and backgrounds, the RCMP says the committee allows its members to work together and make a difference.

Youth will meet on a moderated, private online forum to discuss RCMP programs, youth trends as well as youth crime and victimization issues.

Members are required to participate for approximately two to four online hours per month, from October to June.

The RCMP says members can also receive reference letters and volunteer hours.

Applications for the committee must be in by September 11th, but the RCMP adds that those who apply by July 31st will be a part of the first selection round and will have a better chance of being selected.

