Students interested in learning Kwak’wala and exploring pathways to reconciliation are invited to check out three new Indigenous education offerings from North Island College.

NIC says the courses draw on local Indigenous knowledge and ways of knowing and will explore the essential relationship between Kwak’wala and identity, place (including land and sea), wellness, and social roles and responsibilities.

The immersion courses are open to students who have never before studied Kwak’wala, or students who understand some Kwak’wala and want to learn more.

Sara Child, Indigenous Education Facilitator and developer of the Indigenous Language Fluency certificate for NIC says the school is offering the course digitally to open up the opportunity for students to sign up.

“There’s a growing interest from people who want to better understand the history of Indigenous people and how to actively participate and contribute to reconciliation,” she added.

“We hope that offering this course digitally, will open it up not just to students interested in our certificate, but anyone who works with Indigenous communities.”

Interested students can learn more during one of two online information sessions which will be held on July 15th and 16th.

Students can also reach out to NIC’s Indigenous Education Advisors for more information at indigenousadvising@nic.bc.ca.