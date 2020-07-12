North Island MLA Claire Trevena says communities in the North Island will soon be better prepared for flooding emergencies.

Nearly $750,000 was announced by the province for five local flood risk assessment and mapping projects.

“Tsunamis are a real threat to people’s safety and way of life on the North Island so I’m pleased to see this funding will support the development of a coordinated tsunami response,” Trevena says. “Our government is equipping communities with the tools they need to prepare for and respond to flooding events.”

Funding going to the North Island totals $749,895:

Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’ First Nations – Northwest Vancouver Island tsunami mapping project ($150,000)

Nuchatlaht – Northwest Vancouver Island tsunami mapping project ($150,000)

Strathcona Regional District – Northwest Vancouver Island tsunami mapping project ($150,000)

Tahsis – Flood mitigation preliminary design project ($149,895)

Zeballos – Planning, Zeballos slope hazard mitigation feasibility study ($150,000)

These investments are part of $3.46 million announced in provincial emergency preparedness funding for 24 local governments and First Nations communities to help with flood risk assessment, flood mapping and flood mitigation planning.

This funding is part of the nearly $69.5 million Community Emergency Preparedness Fund, designed to help communities prepare for and respond to disasters.