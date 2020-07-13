WorkSafeBC is cracking down on businesses to make sure they’re reopening safely.

As of July 3rd, it has delivered 334 orders related to COVID-19, while conducting more than 12,600 inspections province-wide.

Orders are issued when a prevention officer observes a health and safety violation.

They are handed out as a result of an inspection or can be part of a follow-up activity.

Leading the way was the service industry (e.g. hotels, restaurants, gyms, hospitals, schools, real estate, and hair salons) with 102 orders.

Next up was Manufacturing (e.g. meat processing, breweries, sawmills, and pharmaceuticals) with 85 orders.

Trade (e.g. retail and wholesale operations, supermarkets, and service stations) saw 65 orders, while Construction (e.g. commercial and residential construction, roofing, and mechanical installation) had 60 orders.