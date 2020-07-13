RCMP officers in Port Alice are asking you to slow down when passing through construction zones.

Over the weekend, the RCMP says crews working on the old Neucel Mill building area on Marine Drive had to report a dangerous speeder.

The black Ford Ranger, according to witnesses on-site, had been driving in an excess of 80 kilometres an hour. The RCMP also says the driver appeared to be purposely trying to hit mud puddles in an effort to get the construction crew soaked.

Police are asking the public to respect speed limits at all times, but especially when construction crews are working in the area. Officers say that speed limits are in place to ensure the safety of everybody working as well as other motorists on the road.

As a result of this specific incident, The Port Alice RCMP is increasing patrols in that area and will be issuing tickets should the speed limits not be followed.

The minimum ticket for speeding in a construction zone is $196, along with a few demerit points.