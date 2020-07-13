Judy Darcy, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, says these new teams 'will help ensure that when someone reaches out for help, they are not left to fend for themselves.' (Supplied by the Province of B.C.)

Substance users across B.C. are about to get more support.

The province has unveiled seven new, and nine expanded substance use teams.

They’re designed to help people stay connected to health care services and treatment.

“We know that most people who overdose have had contact with health services in the months prior to their death,” said Judy Darcy, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions.

“These new teams will help ensure that when someone reaches out for help, they are not left to fend for themselves or sent back out into the community without support. Health professionals will walk alongside them to ensure they are connected to the resources they need when and where they need them.”

On top of ensuring people have access to a range of care options, the teams will also provide services to prevent overdoses, and provide a link to ongoing treatment as users work toward wellness and recovery.

The services are tailored to the needs in each community and are made up of a range of professionals working together, including nurses, counsellors, social workers and peers to provide care, such as:

outreach workers who bring services to people and help them get connected to services;

a mix of clinical services and social supports including access to prescribers for safe prescription alternatives to the toxic drug supply;

support for people during transitions to ensure continuity of care;

in-reach services to provide even more support for people with substance use challenges residing in supportive housing, as well as hotels or emergency response centres during COVID-19; and

connections to primary care.

The initiative will support adults as well as youth and young adults for whom adult services are more appropriate.

Depending on the team, people may be connected through self-referral or referral from health care service providers.

The initiative will provide $4.27 million in annual funding, for 2020-21, to regional health authorities across the province for new and enhanced team-based substance use care.

Quick Facts: