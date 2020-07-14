The Port Hardy RCMP is looking to raise spirits on the north island.

It’s hoping members of the community can come together and donate toys for a summer toy drive.

“Given the hardship over the last year with the logging strike, coupled with COVID-19, and economic effects, it has been an unforgiving financial hardship for many families in the communities we serve,” explained Cpl. Christopher Voller with the Port Hardy RCMP.

“We have suggested, and partnered with several others to initiate a toy drive. This could help to ease that, and help contribute to letting some of the kids feel more like kids.”

A donation bin has been set up outside the detachment to promote physical distancing and non-contact interactions.

Cpl. Voller added that right now is a tough time to be a kid, and this is a great way to lift spirits.

“This toy and resource drive will help lift the spirits of families in our areas, both those receiving, and those feeling like they have the opportunity to contribute to something meaningful.”

If you someone who would be a good recipient of the drive or would like to learn more, click here.