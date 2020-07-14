No new cases have been reported on Vancouver Island since Thursday.

It’s now the third briefing in a row to not feature new case counts for the island, despite the rest of B.C’s health authorities reporting new numbers.

In today’s provincial update, 13 new cases were announced throughout the province bringing the total in British Columbia to 3,128.

Vancouver Island’s total remains at 135.

The number of active cases in the province has gone up to 209, with the recovery rate sitting at 87 per cent.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says we can still enjoy the outdoors and the other things we like to do, but we have to make sure we are following the guidelines set out by the province.

“With every increase in our activity the potential for transmission increases as well, and we know that. We’ve known that as we’ve restarted over the phased approach that we’ve taken over the last few months.”

“We can get out there and be active, but we need you to do that safely, and we know how to do that in B.C.

Since the start of the pandemic, over 219,000 tests have been conducted in B.C.