Youth from across the province are encouraged to get out and explore B.C’s freshwater fishing.

To help do that, the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC has launched the Summer Fishing Challenge.

The goal is to get more kids out onto the water or shoreline to enjoy the fishing experience and the first 1,000 youth who record at least five fishing trips are eligible to win a prize from the Society.

“We wanted to celebrate the sport of freshwater fishing which is a lot more than just catching fish. It’s about enjoying the outdoors and visiting special places that are often close to home” explains Outreach Coordinator Jessica Yarwood.

“While everyone loves to catch a fish and most trips start with high hopes, sometimes the fish just don’t bite. But those trips are still memorable and we wanted to celebrate that.”

Youth who catch a fish on each of five different fishing trips can also enter to win a Blue Fox Fishing rod and reel from Luhr Jensen. The rod and reel prize will be awarded to each of the first 200 eligible submissions.

To enter, fill out the fishing journal or the online journal by recording each fishing trip and taking a photo during that trip. Photos can be of the lake river scenery, people fishing or that day’s catch.

Entries can be sent via email to LearntoFish@gofishbc.com or submitted using the on-line form by September 8th.

Anglers are reminded to comply with the B.C. Freshwater Fishing Regulations and practice physical distancing.

More information can be found here.