Another day with no new COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island.

It’s now the fourth briefing in a row to not feature new case counts for the island, with its total still at 135.

Meanwhile, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix announced 21 new COVID-19 cases province-wide today.

This includes two epi-linked cases for a total of 3,149 cases across B.C.

There are 207 active cases and the recovery rate is sitting at 86 per cent.

In a joint statement, Henry and Dix said they’re concerned about the increase in new cases in recent days as the virus continues to silently circulate in our communities.

“Here in British Columbia, as we spend more time with others, we need to find our balance with COVID-19,” they said. “We need to minimize the number of cases, manage new cases as they emerge and modify our activities accordingly.”

To do this, they said we all have to do our part by continuing to use our layers of protection and following our rules for safe social interactions.

“No one wants to get sick with COVID-19, nor do we want to inadvertently pass it onto others. While the symptoms can be mild, it is a complex illness that has serious consequences,” they added.

“Let’s enjoy the summer safely and continue to do all we can to protect our neighbours, our friends and our loved ones.”