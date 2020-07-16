The Trudeau government is providing $19-billion for provinces and territories to help deal with COVID-19.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the funding in a media conference Thursday afternoon, saying the money is to help prepare for a potential second wave of the virus and to help get people back to work.

Trudeau says there are seven areas that are designated for financial help including seniors in long-term care homes and securing more personal protective equipment.

There will be certain conditions applied to the funding.

He says there will be specific assistance for municipalities and transit included in the funding announced.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland also announced the funding agreement includes up to ten paid sick days for employees who don’t currently have them.

Trudeau also confirmed that Canada and the U.S. have extended border restrictions until August 21st.