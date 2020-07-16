Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 21 new COVID-19 cases in British Columbia today.

Of those cases, 18 people tested positive and three are epi-linked cases.

This brings the case count in B.C. to 3,170, with 192 active cases and a recovery rate of 87 per cent.

One new case was reported in the Island Health region, bringing its total up to 136.

Of the active cases in the province, 15 people are in hospital and three are in intensive care.

In her daily update, Dr. Henry touched on the serology survey report presented earlier this morning.

“Every day, we have learned more and more about the virus, our ability to protect ourselves and about the disheartening social effect that this pandemic has had,” she said.

Henry said the survey is the first of its kind in Canada and helps us to understand the impact that COVID-19 has had on people in B.C.

It helps the BCCDC learn about the total number of people that have been infected, including those infections that might have been missed.

The survey can estimate how much of the population has not yet been infected and can also track how infections progress through the population over time.

