Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 28 new COVID-19 cases in British Columbia today.

This brings the case count in B.C. to 3,198, with 207 active cases and a recovery rate of 87 per cent.

No new cases were reported in the Island Health region, keeping its total at 136.

Of the active cases in the B.C., 18 people are in hospital and two are in intensive care.

Over 226,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the province so far.

While Dr. Henry thanks public health teams for being extremely effective in rapidly identifying and containing transmission, she says the recent number of flare-ups in our communities is a concern.

“Many new cases are individuals in their 20s and 30s and transmission is directly connected to social events. You need to be aware that while the severity of illness for those in their 20s and 30s is typically much less, your ability to spread to others is just as high,” she said.

“We are asking everyone to use your connections and influence – whether on social media or in-person – to share the message to socialize safely and spread kindness, not the virus.”

Dr. Henry is now asking you to be the voice that helps to keep COVID-19 away from your friends and family.

“On a boat, at a resort or at someone’s house, if you are hosting an event, you have an obligation to keep your gatherings small, know everyone who is attending and be able to reach them afterwards, if necessary.”

She adds the best way to do that is to have a designated-contact-keeper, and if you are attending an event, “make sure you give your contact information to the host when you arrive.”