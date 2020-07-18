A man wanted on warrants for alleged sexual offences in Prince George has been arrested.

Thanks to assistance from the public, Campbell River RCMP Cst. Maury Tyre says police were able to locate 38-year-old Christopher Llyod Dixon yesterday.

In August 2017, the Prince George RCMP entered a sexual assault investigation involving an adult male and a female under the age of 18.

As a result of the investigation, the BC Prosecution Service approved the following Criminal Code charges against Dixon:

Sexual Assault

Sexual Interference

Sexual Exploitation

An arrest warrant was issued after Dixon failed to appear in court in September 2019.

He’s currently in custody in Campbell River.

“This is an excellent example of how the public, media and police can work together to help make their community safer,” Tyre said.

“People were aware that Dixon may have been in the community thanks to media articles, somebody saw him and called police and that led to the police being able to zone in on his whereabouts and apprehend him.”