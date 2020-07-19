The Port McNeill RCMP is responding to concerns from the community about out-of-country travellers.

In a social media post, it says it’s recently received numerous calls about tourism, particularly American travellers in the north island while the border is “closed.”

“When American travellers arrive in Canada, they are questioned by the Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) regarding their purpose of travel,” the RCMP said.

“The questions are more in-depth due to the Mandatory Isolation Order and current Border restrictions. There are numerous reasons American travellers may be in Canada, including work requirements, dual nationality, and travelling through to Alaska.”

The RCMP says all out of country arrivals “are to self-quarantine for fourteen days.”

To ensure travellers are in compliance, it adds that enforcement checks are conducted by police under the Quarantine Act.

“In Port McNeill, we have conducted several of these checks on travellers in vehicles and on boats.”

If you have any concerns about a traveller in the community, you’re asked to get in touch with the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1 (888) 502-9060. If the CBSA has concerns, the Port McNeill RCMP says it will be “tasked to check.”