Restaurants and pubs throughout the province will now be able to purchase beer, wine and spirits at wholesale cost instead of liquor store retail prices.

Attorney General David Eby says the change is aimed at helping business owners get through these tough times.

“COVID-19 has been devastating for hospitality and tourism business owners, employees and their families throughout our province,” said Eby.

“We hope that the financial support that this change represents means the 8,500 restaurants and pubs that employ more than 190,000 British Columbians are able to survive this pandemic and be ready to thrive post-COVID.”

Previously, hospitality licensees including restaurants, pubs and tourism operators with liquor licences paid the full retail price on most liquor purchases.

The new model allows licensees to pay the wholesale price for the products they purchase, which is the same cost paid by the government and private liquor stores in the province when they purchase stock for retail sales.

The temporary authorization will remain in effect until March 31st, 2021.

The province also plans to review the program and analyze the financial costs and benefits of the change.

“The pandemic has required businesses to innovate in ways they never could have predicted, and it’s important that government is also flexible,” explains Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Lisa Beare.

“The hospitality sector asked for these changes and we acted quickly in order to protect jobs and help businesses stay afloat.”

To learn more, visit the Government of British Columbia’s website.