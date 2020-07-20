The way waste is disposed of on North Vancouver Island could be changing.

The Regional District of Mount Waddington is hoping the community can share their thoughts on what they would like to see for future waste management services.

The district is in the process of creating an interim solid waste management plan which is intended to help guide how residents reduce, reuse, recycle, compost and dispose of garbage on the North Island.

It explains that the key focus for the interim plan is the long-term use of the 7 Mile Landfill and Recycling Centre (7MLRC).

That center would provide key things for residents including:

A regional landfill

A consolidation point for take-back programs (for electronics, paint, appliances, etc.),

A recycling processing facility and

A composting facility for wood waste, yard waste and biosolids

The RDWM says before it can go ahead with that specific facility, however, additional land located next to the landfill needs to be acquired from the province, requiring consultation with the Kwakiutl First Nation.

If everything does go to plan, the district will be able to prepare a long-term plan for solid waste management in the region and through implementing this plan, the RDMW expects to answer three future-defining questions:

What is the long-term future of the 7 Mile Landfill and Recycling Centre? What will curbside waste collection services look like in the future? How should the RDMW’s solid waste services be funded?

If you want to learn more about the interim waste management plan, click here.

To submit your concerns on the plan, either fill out the regional district’s survey or send them an email.

Feedback is being accepted until the end of August.