British Columbia is reporting an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases.

This afternoon, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 102 new cases since Friday’s briefing, bringing B.C’s total to 3,300.

It’s the highest daily total of new cases reported since the start of the pandemic.

In the Vancouver Island health region, six new cases were announced, bringing the total on Vancouver Island to 142.

Dr. Henry says the recent jump is a result of people not sticking to their own personal bubbles.

“We have had cases this weekend in all health authorities in British Columbia, which reminds us that this virus continues to circulate and as we are moving we are bringing it with us.” Dr. Henry said.

“The challenge now is that we are no longer having safe connections, and that is what is spreading this virus. We are having clusters in certain environments where people are transmitting this and these are mostly now we’re seeing; parties, small groups, people going together to restaurants, bars and clubs, but also in houseboats, in resorts, and in private homes.”

Dr. Henry adds that recently, more cases are being reported in the younger crowds, and if we’re not careful, our transmission curve will continue to rise.

“We’ve managed to flatten that curve but it continues to grow, it continues to have sporadic transmission events in the community and most concerning in the last week and a half we have seen a growth in our number of cases, particularly in young people.”

In British Columbia so far, 253 cases are listed as active with the province’s recovery rate sitting at 86 percent.

Since the start of the pandemic, over 229,000 tests have been conducted.