British Columbia’s provincial health officer is stressing the importance of bringing B.C’s transmission curve back down.

In today’s update, 30 new COVID-19 cases were reported across B.C, with the provincial total sitting at 3,328.

Dr. Bonnie Henry also pointed out that in Monday’s briefing, incorrect information was reported, and as a result, today’s numbers have been corrected.

Two cases were removed from Vancouver Island, bringing the current total to 140, not 142 as reported yesterday.

In B.C, 266 cases are listed as active with the recovery rate sitting at 86 per cent.

Dr. Henry says we have to be extremely careful because as the weekend shows, it doesn’t take much to cause a spike in cases.

“As we have seen in many other places, a few missteps can quickly result in a significant resurgence in new cases of COVID-19.”

“Here in B.C., our curve is trending upward, and we need to bend our curve back down to where it belongs. Many of the new cases are a result of community transmission from an increase in social interactions this summer. This trend is a concern, but we can turn this trend around.”

Dr. Henry adds that the only way to limit the spread of the virus is to limit who we are connecting with on a daily basis.

“We are in a very different place than where we were in March, and everyone in B.C. has proven that we know what it takes to flatten our curve and make sure our communities stay safe.”

“We can stop transmission by seeing fewer people, only spending time with people we know, keeping a safe distance from others and using a mask when that is difficult. Let’s continue to follow these rules for safe social interactions.”

“Let’s play safe and stay safe, and make sure COVID-19 doesn’t spoil our summer. Let’s put out these hot spots and keep our firewall strong.”