Port Hardy RCMP officers honoured five local individuals from the Gwa’sala-Nakwaxda-xw First Nation(Photo provided by Port Hardy RCMP)

Port Hardy RCMP members are honouring five community members of Gwa’sala-Nakwaxda-xw.

On July 15th Corporal Voller and Constable Mullen joined Hereditary Chief Hilmas Henderson to honour five community members of Gwa’sala-Nakwaxda-xw for their outstanding service to their community.

The five recipients received a certificate of appreciation endorsed by Inspector Dee Stewart, the RCMP Division Officer in Charge of Indigenous Policing, as well as a handcrafted wooden art piece made by Corporal Voller.

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney was able to attend and present a certificate of appreciation for leadership in building community with Indigenous Justice and Reconciliation to Corporal Voller, who accepted on behalf of the Port Hardy RCMP.

The award ceremony, now in its third year, honours individuals who have proven to be key stakeholders in their community by going consistently going above and beyond.

“Meaningful relationships are the way forward for the RCMP,” says Corporal Voller.

“Meaningful relationships start with understanding and working with individuals who are willing to meet us, accept us, teach us their culture and history, and allow us to be a part of their community rather than just to work in it”.