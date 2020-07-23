Seventeen-year-old Taylor Walkus was last seen on July 20th at roughly 6:30pm, leaving her foster parent's home in Port Hardy. (Supplied by the Port Hardy RCMP)

The Port Hardy RCMP is asking for help in locating a missing teenager.

Seventeen-year-old Taylor Walkus was last seen on July 20th at roughly 6:30pm, leaving her foster parent’s home in Port Hardy.

Walkus is Aboriginal, five-foot-two inches tall, 100 pounds with brown eyes and half brown/half red hair.

She was wearing a grey hoodie, pants, and brown shoes.

Police say they are very concerned for her health and well-being and are asking anyone with any information about her whereabouts to call the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their web site at www.crimestoppers.ca. They are open 24/7.

Crime Stoppers is anonymous and calls are not traced or recorded.