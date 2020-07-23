Western Forest Products is delivering $100,000 to 13 different food bank organizations across Vancouver Island and Powell River.

Among the local groups getting funding include:

the Campbell River Food Bank – $10,000

Harvest Food Bank in Port Hardy – $15,000,

Powell River Food Bank – $5,000, and the

Gold River Food Bank.

WFP president and CEO, Don Demens, said that based on regular conversations with community leaders and engagement with employees, the company identified a common need for food bank services across the communities where it operates.

“At Western, we take pride in being an active community partner and providing support to help healthy and sustainable communities flourish through our management of the working forest and our manufacturing operations. We are pleased to play a role in helping make these uncertain times a little easier.”

Abby Sauchuk, director of development of Nanaimo Loaves and Fishes Community Food Bank, said they’re “delighted to partner with Western Forest Products in making sure Vancouver Island communities have reliable access to an abundance of fresh healthy food.”

WFP’s donations to individual organizations ranges in amount depending on community size.

Donations will support the organizations in their ongoing work to meet community needs.

“Together, we can end hunger. It’s going to require an active partnership between the vast network of charities, food banks, governments, and the private sector,” said Arlington Community Food Bank executive director, Carla Gastineau.

“We’re grateful to have Western Forest Products on our side.”

Through WFP’s Community Enhancement Fund, the company provides support to local community events, organizations and initiatives.