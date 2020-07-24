The BC SPCA is working to support vulnerable animals across the province.

Over the past several months, branches on Vancouver Island have worked together to support remote north island communities through its pet food bank.

The Campbell River branch, the most northern on the island, has been leading the charge in coordinating the distribution to areas in need.

“We’re providing pet food for owners who might be in need or are having hard times and are not able to have pet food at the time,” says branch manager Stephanie Arkwright. “So, we have food at the branch that we divvy up to help members of the public.”

She says the branch is ensuring that food donated to the food bank program is going to animals who need it the most, including numerous remote communities that may not have the same access to services.

Recently through a partnership with Vancouver Island’s Society of Saint Vincent De Paul (SVDP), volunteers were able to make a delivery to a remote community located three hours away from the Campbell River branch.

With many remote communities having reduced access to services due to COVID-19, staff and volunteers have been working to guarantee pet food has been readily available for pet guardians.

Paul Bertrand, a longtime BC SPCA volunteer as well as SVDP’s President at Our Lady of Guadalupe Conference, St. Patrick’s Parish, has been helping out with the drives out to the remote communities.

“Due to remoteness from bigger towns, these communities struggle to access pet food at a reasonable cost,” Bertrand says. “In addition, many do not have access to vehicles or reliable transportation to get them into Campbell River.”

The Campbell River branch also provides food directly to pet guardians in need at their facility while following physical distancing guidelines.

If you’d like to support or learn more about the pet food bank, get in touch with the Campbell River SPCA by calling (250) 287-7766.