Health officials in British Columbia are asking you to be mindful of where you are going and who you are seeing this weekend.

There have been no new COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island within the last 24 hours, but 27 new cases have been reported province-wide.

One of the new cases is epi-linked, which means the person was never tested but is presumed to have the virus because they developed symptoms and were close contacts of a confirmed case.

The province also reported a new community outbreak on Haida Gwaii, with 13 cases of COVID-19 to date.

Of those cases, one person has recovered and all remaining cases are local residents.

In today’s update, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix said we can all enjoy our summer and “reduce the potential for COVID-19 to spread by taking the time to assess the risks before spending time with others.”

They’re now asking you to ask yourself these questions:

Can you keep a safe distance from others?

Are you giving people the space to stay safe?

Are you spending a short time together?

Are you outside?

Are the people you are within your bubble?

“If you can’t say yes to these questions, then say no to the activity and choose to do something else instead,” Dr. Henry and Dix said.

In the coming days, they said a new provincial health officer order will be in place to help limit the number of people who can stay at and visit short-term rentals and boat rentals.

“Whether at home or renting, keeping our groups small will keep all of us safe,” they said.

Dr. Henry and Dix added that the total number of cases across B.C. now sits at 3,419, with 294 active cases and a recovery rate of 85 per cent.