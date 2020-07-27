The province is taking steps to make electric bikes more affordable and accessible.

It’s doing that by increasing e-bike rebates for people and businesses as part of its goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said that with the popularity of e-bikes on the rise, the B.C. government wants to encourage more people to purchase and ride them.

“That’s why we are boosting the e-bike rebates for people and businesses. E-bikes are a much cheaper alternative to cars and are a safe way to travel. We look forward to seeing more people using e-bikes for getting around,” she added.

If you trade in your vehicle to scrap, you can get a rebate of $1,050 toward the purchase of any type of new e-bike. That’s an increase of $200 from the previous year.

The rebate is delivered through the Scrap-It transportation options program.

The ministries of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, and Transportation and Infrastructure are providing $1,000 toward the rebate, with participating retailers providing the remaining $50.

On top of that, the province is introducing a one-year pilot project that enables a rebate of up to $1,700 for business owners toward the purchase of a cargo e-bike.

This will provide eligible businesses with up to one-third of the purchase price.

Businesses may purchase up to five cargo e-bikes through this program.

The province notes that cargo e-bikes are particularly efficient in delivering materials and goods around the community in a way that reduces operating costs for businesses. It added that they also help reduce large van and truck traffic, and emissions from the movement of goods in community centres.

“Through CleanBC, we are helping British Columbians to make the switch to cleaner transportation options,” said Bruce Ralston, minister of energy, mines and petroleum resources.

“With access to increased rebates, e-bikes are now more affordable than ever in B.C., which will reduce climate pollution and put us on the road to a clean energy future.”

The ministry of transportation and Infrastructure is contributing $750,000 toward the two e-bike rebates over two years.

The Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources is putting $750,000 toward the Scrap-It program and $2.5 million toward the Specialty-Use Vehicle Incentive Program.

The additional rebates are available until summer 2021.