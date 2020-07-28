Heads up for north island residents, a BC Hydro planned power outage is scheduled for later this week.

Crews need to switch off the power for around 10 hours while they perform critical maintenance work and replace transmission structures that feed the North Island.

The outage will affect a wide range of communities including Woss, Telegraph Cove, Alert Bay, Malcolm Island, Port McNeill, Port Alice, Port Hardy, Coal Harbour, Holberg, Quatsino, Winter Harbour and surrounding areas.

The outage will take place on Thursday, August 13th from 8:00am to 6:00pm.

To protect your equipment from damage during the outage, BC Hydro is asking you to turn off all lights, electric heaters, major appliances and unplug all electronics.

Visit bchydro.com/outages or call 1 800 BCHYDRO (1 800 224 9376) for more information.