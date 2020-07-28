NIC Fine Art alumnus Keegan White is ready to take the next step in his art career.

White will be heading to Emily Carr University of Art + Design this fall, supported by a $4,000 entrance scholarship from the Audain Foundation.

He says the skills and techniques he learned at NIC have influenced his art and his approach to new pieces.

“I decide what I want to say and then figure out which medium is best to communicate that idea. The program also introduced me to combining mediums in ways I’d never considered before. Right now I’m working on a project combining painting and sound – with each working as a response to the other. By combining the two you get a completely different and unique experience.”

NIC Fine Arts diploma offers instruction for an impressive range of mediums including printmaking, video, sculpture, painting, drawing, ceramics and photography. The program guides students through hands-on practical learning to develop technical studio skills and their artistic voice.

White is looking to further explore different mediums as he finishes his degree at Emily Carr in Vancouver.

“I want to venture into mediums I’ve never done. I think that Emily Carr would be a good place for that. My major would be painting, I would love to experiment.”

As for his plans after finishing school, White is keeping an open mind.

“There are so many possibilities, I want to see where the next few years take me. I’d love to be a working artist, or possibly getting into tattoo work. I’m also interested in teaching in post-secondary. I love mentoring others and I love the idea of helping them learn how to effectively communicate ideas in their work. There are so many opportunities.”

For the upcoming academic year, the Fine Arts diploma will be offering both digital and blended studio courses, working to build a community of creatives and future artists.

Applications for NIC’s Fine Arts diploma are open now and courses can also be taken as individual electives.

To learn more, visit North Island College’s website.