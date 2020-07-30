Health officials in British Columbia want you to play and stay safe this long weekend.

To do this, they say you should keep your groups small and use the layers of protection available to you.

In today’s COVID-19 update, there have been no new cases to report on Vancouver Island within the last 24 hours, keeping its total at 143.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix said there are currently 20 cases on Haida Gwaii and 31 cases connected to Fraser Valley Packers Inc.

“There continues to be additional community exposure events throughout the province,” they said.

“An alert has been issued for Liquid Zoo in Kelowna. Anyone who may have been at the nightclub from July 15th to 18th is asked to monitor themselves closely, limit their contact with others and contact 811 to get tested, if symptoms develop.”

They added that we need to remember to wash our hands regularly, clean surfaces more often, follow one-way pathways and always stay home if feeling ill.

“The actions you take make a difference and will help all of us to stay safe this summer. Let’s bend our curve back down and keep our province strong.”

Province-wide, 41 new cases were reported, bringing the total number of cases across B.C. to 3,562.

There are 259 active cases in the province and the recovery rate is sitting at 87 per cent.