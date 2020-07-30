Today (Thursday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with BC Education Minister Rob Fleming.

We touched on a number of topics including:

  • The decision to return to full-time class instruction in September
  • The biggest concerns from education groups and parents
  • What is plan B if a COVID-19 outbreak occurs between students or staff
  • Options for parents and students if they choose to opt-out and not return this year
  • The possibility of instructors/teachers not returning and whether or not they can teach online
  • Further clarification on the learning group volumes for students

LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: