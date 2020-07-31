SPECIAL REPORT: Part Two with Dr. Bonnie Henry
(Photo supplied by BC Government flickr)
Today (Friday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.
We touched on a number of topics including:
- Travel restrictions to Haida Gwaii following COVID-19 outbreak
- Why BC is not considering a mandatory mask policy
- The possibility of seeing asymptomatic testing at community pharmacies similar to Alberta
- The current state of BC casinos re-opening
- Is there a re-consideration to name the communities where new and active coronavirus cases are occurring
- Her message to residents for the BC Day long weekend
LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: