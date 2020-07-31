Rendering of the future Woss Library. (Supplied by the Vancouver Regional Library)

Construction of the new Woss library is taking shape.

On July 22nd, Nanaimo-based construction firm, National Contracting Solutions, was awarded the contract to build the new library.

“This is an exciting day for Woss,” says Rosemary Bonanno, Vancouver Island Regional Library’s (VIRL) executive director.

“With the contract now awarded and construction soon to start, the entire community can look forward to a state-of-the-art library for many years to come. When I think back to the great public consultation we held a couple of years ago, it’s wonderful to see how far we’ve come despite the challenges and uncertainties of the past few months.”

The plan encompasses all aspects of the project, including construction, furniture, IT infrastructure, and more.

Once built, the library will feature::

1,400 square feet of floor space

Expanded hours of operation

An opening day collection of entirely brand new materials

An expanded program schedule

A laptop bar

Study space

Fireplace lounge and comfortable seating

A bookable space

Once built, the Woss branch will be the second of VIRL’s Prototype libraries, a sustainable, cost-effective, and scalable design that allows VIRL to build in rural and remote communities.

The Prototype model, which saw its first branch open in Sayward in late 2019, is designed to help VIRL deliver on the commitments to our rural communities set out in the Consolidated Facilities Master Plan.

A construction timeline is not yet available.