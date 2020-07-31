With the B.C. Day long weekend around the corner, health officials in British Columbia are still reminding you to “play safe and stay safe.”

In today’s update, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix announced one new case on Vancouver Island, with the island’s case count now at 144.

Province-wide, 50 new cases were announced, including five epi-linked cases.

Epi-linked means the person was never tested but is presumed to have the virus because they developed symptoms and were close contacts of a confirmed case.

Dr. Henry and Dix said public health teams are continuing to support the active outbreaks on Haida Gwaii and at Fraser Valley Packers Inc.

They said we can all make this long weekend one where we find the right balance: “having those important social connections with our friends and family while taking precautions to protect ourselves and those around us.”

“Let’s socialize safely by keeping our groups small, using the layers of protection and giving everyone enough space to stay safe, whether at a backyard barbecue, on a friend’s boat or enjoying a nearby park,” they said.

There’s also been one new COVID-19 related death in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, for a total of 195 deaths in B.C.

Dr. Henry and Dix added that the total number of cases across the province now sits at 3,641, with 278 active cases and a recovery rate of 87 per cent.