With a new hybrid schooling system coming this fall, NIC has launched a one-stop resource to help students prepare.

NIC’s Learn Anywhere will include information on learning technology platforms, tips for being a successful digital learner, student rights and responsibilities and information on all the services and supports that are available to students.

Associate vice president for student services, Kathleen Kuhnert says the digital learning format is new for a lot of students, and there’s also a lot of information out there, so the school created the site to put all those resources into one place.

“Even though we can’t meet you in person right now, it’s important students know that we are still here to support them with whatever they need,” said Kuhnert.

“Whether you have a quick question, need support for course work, advising help in building your timetable or just need to chat with someone, all our NIC service and support staff are still available to you.”

NIC’s programs and courses for the upcoming academic year will be offered either fully digitally, or through a blend of digital and on-campus learning depending on the requirements of the programs.

The transition to digital delivery for the coming year is also broadening out NIC’s offerings in ways that were not previously available.

With many programs moving fully to digital, students can access them from across the region, rather than having to travel to campus.

NIC is also launching a virtual orientation tomorrow, with multiple resources for students to help them prepare for the first day of class.

NIC’s Learn Anywhere resource can be found here.