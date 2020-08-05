A new campsite has opened at Croteau Lake in Strathcona Park. Photo courtesy Ryan Stuart.

If you love the outdoors and want to get involved with environmental conservation and management, the province has a new program for you.

The $1.8-million Youth Employment Program (YEP) is giving young people throughout B.C employment opportunities with BC Parks and the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS).

It’s geared towards post-secondary students and gives applicants the change to gain experience, skills and training during the fall and winter months.

The province says experienced park rangers and conservation officers will provide direct feedback for the successful candidates and help them develop skills and experiences that can help them succeed if they pursue a career in the field.

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, George Heyman, says the new program will focus on diversity and inclusion, and will aim to hire Indigenous youth and other young people from under-represented groups who may face employment barriers.

“These new positions give young people an opportunity to gain valuable skills and experience in the natural environment protection sector and reflect our commitment to an inclusive and diverse workforce,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

“Creating job opportunities now and providing building blocks for future careers are our priorities as we build back a better and more secure future for young British Columbians, whose jobs have been hardest hit by COVID-19. We all benefit from enhancements to BC Parks and stewardship of our natural environment.”

The duties will range from public outreach and education, facility and trail maintenance, to invasive species removal and supporting conservation and recreation projects.

BC Parks will have 25 new YEP positions and the COS will have 18.

BC Parks positions will be available on the B.C. government employment opportunities page by mid-August.

For information on Youth Employment Program positions in BC Parks, click here.