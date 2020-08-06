You’ll soon have to wear a mask inside Walmart.

In an email to Vista Radio, a Walmart Canada spokesperson confirmed that starting Aug. 12th, all customers and staff must wear a mask or face covering “in areas of our stores accessible to the public.”

The spokesperson said safety continues to be the company’s number one priority and they will continue “to take measures necessary to ensure the well-being of our customers and associates.”

Health Canada has identified that, when worn properly, a person wearing a mask/ face covering can reduce the spread of his or her own infectious respiratory droplets.

“In addition, over 60 percent of our more than 400 stores are in regions of the country where there is some form of local government mandate on face coverings,” the spokesperson said.

“Customers have done a great job following face covering requirements in those jurisdictions where it is mandated by the local government. We trust that customers in the rest of our stores where we are initiating this policy will respect and follow it and will bring their own face coverings when they shop.”

Walmart Canada says it’s already taking steps to curb the spread of COVID-19 including: